Tensions Flare as Houthis Attack Saudi Vessels in Red Sea
Iran-aligned Houthis claimed they attacked a Saudi military ship and four escort vessels in the Red Sea with missiles, according to their spokesperson. There was no immediate confirmation from Saudi authorities. The incident underscores ongoing regional tensions.
The Iran-aligned Houthi group reported on Monday that they launched a missile attack on a Saudi military ship and four accompanying escort vessels in the Red Sea. This claim was made public through the group's military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, on the messaging platform Telegram.
Despite the serious nature of the allegations, there has been no immediate response or confirmation from Saudi authorities regarding the reported attack.
This development highlights the continuing tensions and instability in the region, drawing renewed attention to the conflict involving the Houthis and Saudi Arabia.
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