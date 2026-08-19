EU Allies Align Against Belarus with Restrictive Measures

Several nations, including Albania and Ukraine, have aligned with the European Union's restrictive measures against Belarus. This move follows the EU Council's decision in July to impose these measures due to Belarus's involvement in the Russian aggression against Ukraine. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas expressed approval of this alignment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 00:50 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 00:50 IST
EU Allies Align Against Belarus with Restrictive Measures
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In a significant geopolitical move, the European Union has applauded the decision of several countries, including Albania, Bosnia, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, and Ukraine, to align with its restrictive measures against Belarus.

This alignment comes on the heels of the EU Council's decision in July to impose such measures due to Belarus's alleged involvement in the Russian aggression against Ukraine.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stated in a recent statement that the union welcomes this collective decision, marking a solid stance against actions perceived as aggressive in the region.

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