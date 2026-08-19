High-Stakes Primaries: Redistricting Shakes Up Florida and Alaska Elections

U.S. primary elections in Florida and Alaska are drawing attention due to new district maps and contentious Senate races. Florida's redistricting favors Republicans, while Alaska's race faces confusion with two candidates of nearly identical names. These races could impact the balance of power in Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 05:28 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 05:28 IST
High-Stakes Primaries: Redistricting Shakes Up Florida and Alaska Elections
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U.S. Democratic Representative Jared Moskowitz has been projected to win Florida's 25th District Democratic primary, overcoming challenger Oliver Larkin. This was amid Florida’s recent redistricting favoring Republicans in the upcoming November elections. The Republican primary outcome remains undetermined, with five contenders, including ex-Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer.

In Alaska, voters participated in a unique nonpartisan U.S. Senate primary. Incumbent Republican Senator Dan S. Sullivan faces a namesake challenger, Dan J. Sullivan, accused of attempting to confuse voters. With President Trump's endorsement, Dan S. Sullivan aims to maintain his lead as Democrats strive for a Senate majority.

Florida's new district map, passed by the Republican-led legislature, may assure Republican House control. Incumbent Democrats like Debbie Wasserman Schultz are adjusting to new districts. The reshaping mirrors nationwide redistricting efforts following Trump's push to strengthen Republican positions, sparking some Democratic realignments.

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