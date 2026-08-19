Heidi Overton Appointed as New FDA Chief by President Trump

President Trump has appointed Heidi Overton, currently a White House policy aide and deputy director of the domestic policy council, to head the Food and Drug Administration. Overton's academic background includes a medical degree from the University of New Mexico and training at Johns Hopkins. The appointment follows the resignation of acting chief Kyle Diamantas, who took over after Marty Makary's contentious term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 06:30 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 06:30 IST
Heidi Overton Appointed as New FDA Chief by President Trump
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President Donald Trump has appointed Heidi Overton, a White House policy aide, as the new head of the Food and Drug Administration, sources reveal. The announcement comes amidst speculation following the resignation of acting chief, Kyle Diamantas.

Overton, who has served as the deputy director of the White House domestic policy council, has a notable academic background with a medical degree from the University of New Mexico and comprehensive training at Johns Hopkins. Prior to her government tenure, she contributed to the America First Policy Institute.

The FDA leadership change follows recent turmoil, with Marty Makary stepping down after a tumultuous 13-month tenure. Neither the White House, the FDA nor Overton have issued a public comment on the transition.

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