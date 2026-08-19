LandSpace Launches into History: China's Answer to Falcon 9

Chinese startup LandSpace successfully landed the first stage of its Zhuque-3 rocket, joining the ranks of SpaceX and Blue Origin in reusable rocket technology. This milestone enhances China's position in space exploration, bolsters investor confidence, and supports LandSpace's IPO ambitions on China's STAR Market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 06:34 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 06:34 IST
LandSpace Launches into History: China's Answer to Falcon 9
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In a groundbreaking achievement, Chinese startup LandSpace has successfully landed the first stage of its Zhuque-3 rocket, becoming the third private company globally to achieve such a feat. This puts LandSpace alongside American giants SpaceX and Blue Origin in the field of reusable rocket technology.

The Zhuque-3, a stainless-steel powerhouse seen as China's counterpart to SpaceX's Falcon 9, launched from the Dongfeng Commercial Space Innovation Pilot Zone. Its booster, armed with nine engines, landed safely in Gansu province, marking an impressive stride in China's space exploration ambitions.

This achievement is expected to boost investor confidence as LandSpace eyes a listing on Shanghai's STAR Market, with plans to raise 7.5 billion yuan for further developments. The Zhuque-3 promises cost benefits with its stainless-steel structure and cleaner fuel sources compared to its competitors.

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