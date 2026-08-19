Len Ikitau Returns to Wallabies for Argentina Test Tour

Wallabies centre Len Ikitau makes a comeback to the Australian rugby squad for the upcoming two-test tour in Argentina. His return follows a recovery from an ankle injury, marking a crucial reinforcement for the team as they prepare for the international challenge ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 06:43 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 06:43 IST
Len Ikitau Returns to Wallabies for Argentina Test Tour

Len Ikitau, a prominent centre for the Wallabies, has been recalled to the Australian national rugby squad slated for a two-test tour in Argentina. Ikitau's recovery from an ankle injury marks his return to the team, greatly enhancing Australia's squad depth.

The 24-year-old player was sidelined due to an ankle issue, raising concerns about his availability for the international matches. However, after successful rehabilitation, Ikitau joins the squad, boosting team morale and preparedness.

This selection comes at a critical juncture as Australia aims to strengthen its international standing. Ikitau's experience and skills are expected to provide substantial support to the team's offensive strategies.

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