Turkey and Israel Clash over Allegations and Airstrikes in Syria

Turkey has firmly denied allegations made by Israel regarding its military presence in Syria, following airstrikes by Israel on a Syrian base near the Turkish border. The strikes prompted a strong response from Turkey and criticism from a U.S. envoy, highlighting rising tensions in the region.

Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, claimed Syria was close to breaching security agreements by allowing Turkish troops at a strategic airbase, threatening Israeli security. Turkey dismissed these claims as attempts to justify unlawful airstrikes and urged Israel to respect international law.

With worsening relations between Israel and Turkey, both nations remain engaged in Syria, with Turkey supporting Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa. Amid increasing regional instability, the U.S. is attempting to mediate and establish communication channels among the involved parties.