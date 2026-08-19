Condemnation of Remarks Sparks Diplomatic Tension

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has issued a strong condemnation against Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir following controversial comments made in a podcast interview. The minister suggested the necessity of killing 30 to 40 Palestinians each night in the Gaza Strip, sparking international concern.

A spokesperson from the German government emphasized that no further Israeli annexations should occur in the West Bank, reinforcing Germany's stance on maintaining peace and stability in the region. This statement comes amid increasing diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

Media outlets have widely reported these remarks, fueling global debates about the ongoing conflict and the international community's role in mediating peace talks. The condemnation by Chancellor Merz underscores the potential diplomatic fallout from Ben-Gvir's comments.