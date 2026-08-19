Condemnation of Remarks Sparks Diplomatic Tension

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz condemned Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's remarks about violence against Palestinians. Ben-Gvir suggested killing 30 to 40 Palestinians nightly in the Gaza Strip. The German government stressed no further Israeli annexations in the West Bank. The statement highlighted diplomatic tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 15:50 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 15:50 IST
Condemnation of Remarks Sparks Diplomatic Tension
Friedrich Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has issued a strong condemnation against Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir following controversial comments made in a podcast interview. The minister suggested the necessity of killing 30 to 40 Palestinians each night in the Gaza Strip, sparking international concern.

A spokesperson from the German government emphasized that no further Israeli annexations should occur in the West Bank, reinforcing Germany's stance on maintaining peace and stability in the region. This statement comes amid increasing diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

Media outlets have widely reported these remarks, fueling global debates about the ongoing conflict and the international community's role in mediating peace talks. The condemnation by Chancellor Merz underscores the potential diplomatic fallout from Ben-Gvir's comments.

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