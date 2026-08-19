Miss World 2026: A Triumph in Hai Phong's Tourism Ambitions

The shimmering jewel of the 73rd Miss World pageant has wrapped up its sequence of events at the Dragon Ocean Do Son International Tourist Area in Hai Phong, Vietnam. Running from August 12 to August 20, 2026, this global pageant not only celebrated beauty but excelled in spotlighting the rich cultural tapestry of Vietnam.

The grandeur of the Dragon Ocean Do Son impressed delegates and spectators alike, featuring world-class infrastructure adept at hosting the 120 contestants and a bevy of international press. As a true test of hospitality and event execution, it served as a resounding endorsement of Hai Phong as a burgeoning tourist destination.

During the pageant, activities from golf at a championship course to mangroves conservation underscored the region's ecological commitment and cultural depth. As culinary arts and fashion fused with natural beauty in events like the Head Chef Beauty challenge and Vietnam Beauty Fashion Fest, the pageant highlighted Vietnam's global appeal and its sporting prowess, culminating in high-energy athletic competitions.