Miss World 2026: A Triumph in Hai Phong's Tourism Ambitions

The 73rd Miss World pageant's series of events held in Hai Phong's Dragon Ocean Do Son has concluded, boosting local tourism. With world-class infrastructure, cultural immersion, and diverse activities, the event showcased Vietnam's vibrant culture and eco-tourism, positioning Hai Phong for future international events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hai Phong | Updated: 19-08-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 16:43 IST
Miss World 2026: A Triumph in Hai Phong's Tourism Ambitions
Mr. Pham Minh Hieu, General Director of Van Huong Investment and Tourism Joint Stock Company, the developer of Dragon Ocean Do Son, receives a commemorative medal from the Miss World Organizing Committee.. Image Credit: ANI

The shimmering jewel of the 73rd Miss World pageant has wrapped up its sequence of events at the Dragon Ocean Do Son International Tourist Area in Hai Phong, Vietnam. Running from August 12 to August 20, 2026, this global pageant not only celebrated beauty but excelled in spotlighting the rich cultural tapestry of Vietnam.

The grandeur of the Dragon Ocean Do Son impressed delegates and spectators alike, featuring world-class infrastructure adept at hosting the 120 contestants and a bevy of international press. As a true test of hospitality and event execution, it served as a resounding endorsement of Hai Phong as a burgeoning tourist destination.

During the pageant, activities from golf at a championship course to mangroves conservation underscored the region's ecological commitment and cultural depth. As culinary arts and fashion fused with natural beauty in events like the Head Chef Beauty challenge and Vietnam Beauty Fashion Fest, the pageant highlighted Vietnam's global appeal and its sporting prowess, culminating in high-energy athletic competitions.

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