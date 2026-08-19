IndiGo Faces Turbulence: Technical Glitch Grounds Operations

IndiGo, India's largest airline, is facing technical issues with its reservation platform. This disruption has left many customers unable to book tickets or complete check-ins online. The airline is collaborating with a partner to resolve the issue, urging immediate assistance seekers to contact their call center.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 16:36 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 16:36 IST
IndiGo Faces Turbulence: Technical Glitch Grounds Operations
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IndiGo, the leading player in India's aviation sector, is currently facing intermittent technical disruptions on its core reservation platform. This has resulted in significant inconveniences for customers attempting to book tickets or check-in online, with some encountering a 'no data available' message on the IndiGo website.

The airline, holding a commanding share of over 65% of India's domestic market, announced via X that their teams are working alongside a partner to swiftly address the problem. However, they did not disclose the partner or the cause of the disruption.

As complaints from affected passengers flood in, similar experiences have been reported by Reuters in Bangalore, Mumbai, and New Delhi. Meanwhile, IndiGo advises travelers needing immediate assistance to contact their call center and promises resolution at the earliest.

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