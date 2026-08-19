Diplomatic Dance: China-South Korea Talks on Korean Peninsula Peace

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Seoul to discuss regional stability and Korean Peninsula issues with South Korean officials. Amid reduced U.S.-South Korea military drills, conversations focused on diplomacy with North Korea and potential summits. South Korea seeks lasting peace through strategic multilateral engagements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 16:43 IST
Diplomatic Dance: China-South Korea Talks on Korean Peninsula Peace
Wang Yi

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi landed in Seoul on Wednesday, engaging in crucial discussions with South Korean officials, as reported by local media. The visit follows a scaling back of joint military exercises between Seoul and Washington, amid U.S. President Donald Trump's diplomatic overtures to North Korea's Kim Jong Un.

Wang began talks with his South Korean counterpart, Cho Hyun, soon after arrival, with conversations centered on recent developments around the military drills and Korean Peninsula stability. Trump had stated his intention to modify these exercises due to his 'very good relationship' with Kim, suggesting a potential meeting with the North Korean leader.

In a statement, Wang urged the U.S. to amend its 'hostile policy' towards Pyongyang. Seoul is also preparing for a potential summit between President Lee Jae Myung and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Lee emphasizes multilateral dialogue for lasting peace on the peninsula, highlighting China's crucial role in regional stability.

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