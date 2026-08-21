Tunisian President Faces Intensifying Protests Amid Economic Strife

In a bold demonstration of dissent, activists and adversaries of Tunisia's President Kais Saied filled the streets of Tunis on Thursday, demanding his resignation and the reestablishment of democratic norms. The protesters expressed their disapproval of what they described as Saied's 'one-man rule' and an encroaching dictatorship.

This protest follows a similar rally last month, over two years after Saied dismissed the government and dissolved parliament to rule by decree, actions that drew widespread condemnation. Protesters are calling for the release of jailed opposition figures and journalists, amidst worsening economic conditions and judicial interference.

These protests reflect the pressures mounting on President Saied and underscore the deteriorating social and economic conditions in Tunisia. The public outcry is rooted in increased living costs, dwindling public services, and environmental issues, extending beyond mere political grievances.