U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced plans on Thursday to address economic strategies regarding Iran during an upcoming press conference. His statement follows President Donald Trump's warning of economic consequences for countries that aid Iran, as the U.S. and Israel aim to settle a conflict initiated nearly six months ago.

Speaking to CNBC, Bessent expressed concern over the interpretation of oil market reactions, noting an increase in prices to three-week highs. He emphasized limited public information on the economic pressure being applied, suggesting that extensive military intervention is unlikely.

Bessent hinted at discreet diplomatic conversations with nations, specifically regarding China’s trade dealings with Iran. He underscored the strategic importance of reopening the Strait of Hormuz to stabilize energy prices, stressing the significance for China's energy security. Meanwhile, President Trump's vague threat of unprecedented 'Economic Warfare' against Iran comes amidst internal U.S. economic challenges.