Ivonne Baki Vows to Revolutionize the United Nations

Ecuadorean diplomat Ivonne Baki, seeking to lead the United Nations, promises to focus on conflict prevention and United Nations reform, grounded in her experience during Lebanon's civil war. Baki emphasizes personal diplomacy and aims to make the Security Council more representative while navigating the challenges of potential vetoes by permanent members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 23:55 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 23:55 IST
Ivonne Baki Vows to Revolutionize the United Nations

Ivonne Baki, an Ecuadorean diplomat among the candidates for the United Nations leadership, committed to emphasizing conflict prevention during her campaign pitch on Thursday. Drawing from personal experiences during Lebanon's civil war, Baki aims for a 'renewal' of the U.N., highlighting personal diplomacy as a key strategy.

With Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stepping down, Baki underlined the need for reform within the U.N., which faces criticism for operational inefficiencies. She announced plans to engage directly in conflict areas, intending to halt crises before they escalate.

Baki, with a robust diplomatic background, also seeks a more representative Security Council, which she criticizes as outdated. Although recent polling did not include her candidacy, Baki positions herself as a strong advocate for peace, supported partly by U.S. alliances.

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