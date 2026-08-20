Ivonne Baki Vows to Revolutionize the United Nations

Ivonne Baki, an Ecuadorean diplomat among the candidates for the United Nations leadership, committed to emphasizing conflict prevention during her campaign pitch on Thursday. Drawing from personal experiences during Lebanon's civil war, Baki aims for a 'renewal' of the U.N., highlighting personal diplomacy as a key strategy.

With Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stepping down, Baki underlined the need for reform within the U.N., which faces criticism for operational inefficiencies. She announced plans to engage directly in conflict areas, intending to halt crises before they escalate.

Baki, with a robust diplomatic background, also seeks a more representative Security Council, which she criticizes as outdated. Although recent polling did not include her candidacy, Baki positions herself as a strong advocate for peace, supported partly by U.S. alliances.