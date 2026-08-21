Fed's Rate Decision: A Turning Tide in Monetary Policy?

The likelihood of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike in September has decreased due to weak inflation and employment data, though it's not entirely ruled out. Historical patterns and political considerations further diminish the chance of a hike, amid global tensions and rising energy prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 05:00 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 05:00 IST
Fed's Rate Decision: A Turning Tide in Monetary Policy?
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The chances of the Federal Reserve increasing interest rates next month appear slim following weaker inflation and employment data. However, minutes from policymakers' recent meetings hint that a rate hike remains possible. Despite historical trends and political factors indicating otherwise, some members still advocate for tightening monetary policy.

Traditionally, the Fed avoids hiking rates immediately after disappointing job reports, a practice evidenced only in two of the last 89 meetings following such data. Interest-rate futures markets imply a one-in-three chance for a September hike, albeit unlikely. Political influences, particularly the upcoming midterm elections, further weigh against an immediate rate alteration.

Inflation concerns persist as conflicts in the Middle East strain supply chains, raising energy costs and impacting refined oil products crucial for industries. All eyes are now on the upcoming Jackson Hole symposium and key inflation reports, which will guide the Federal Reserve's potential actions in its September assembly.

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