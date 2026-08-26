"Nothing but a circus": DMK hits back at TVK MLAs' "terrorist" remark in Tamil Nadu Assembly

DMK leader Syed Hafeez hit back at the TVK, accusing the party of disturbing communal harmony, as its MLAs VMS Mustafa and I Thahira alleged that a minority community was labelled "terrorists" during past DMK regimes. A heated exchange erupted in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday after TVK MLAs VMS Mustafa and I Thahira's remarks against the DMK.

Syed Hafeez also claimed mishandling of Assembly proceedings by the TVK government. The DMK leader told ANI, "The entire issue has no relevance today. Whatever Mustafa has spoken has not been taken up in the assembly proceedings, is what I have learned. They do not understand the functioning of the assembly. When you are in power, people will ask you questions, and you have to give a relevant answer to the question asked."

"But what we saw in the last few weeks of the assembly is nothing but just a circus by the TVK legislators and the minister not giving appropriate answers to the questions asked of the government. So, that being the case, the mischievous intent of the TVK is to disturb the communal harmony today; that is what we see," Hafeez added. TVK and the DMK also clashed in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday over the government's decision to scrap the proposed Parandur airport project.

The Chief Minister Vijay cited environmental concerns, the impact on agricultural land and the possible loss of local livelihoods as reasons for shifting the project. Law Minister Nirmal Kumar referred to "G Square Maapilai" while speaking about those who benefited from the Parandur airport project.

PWD Minister Aadhav Arjuna alleged that realtors linked to a particular political party bought huge parcels of land even before the Parandur airport Detailed Project Report (DPR) was released. DMK MLA Thangam Thennarasu asked, "For which Lottery son-in-law is the new airport project being developed," censuring Nirmal Kumar's speech. "We can also pay back in the same currency," he said.

The Tamil Nadu government has planned to establish a new international airport near Chennai to meet rising passenger and cargo traffic demand. (ANI)