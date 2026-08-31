"We are also waiting": Pawan Khera asks if FIR will be filed on Kharge's complaint over "purification" row; questions Centre's silence

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their silence over the alleged "purification" ritual row in Uttarakhand, questioning whether an FIR would be filed on Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's complaint. Reacting to a question on whether an FIR would be filed on Kharge's complaint, Khera said, "We are also waiting. Neither the Prime Minister nor the Home Minister opened their mouths. It was expected from Amit Shah ji and Narendra Modi ji that at least they should open their mouths and condemn it, saying that this purification was wrong."

Drawing a comparison with an earlier case, Khera said, "Do you think they will file an FIR? In the previous case where an FIR had to be filed against Lochab, Rahul Gandhi ji himself had to sit on a protest. Such a situation has been created." Khera's reference was to Sahil Lochab, a 19-year-old student who allegedly suffered severe pellet gun injuries during student protests on July 20, over which Congress leader Rahul Gandhi earlier had staged an eight-hour dharna outside the Parliament Street Police Station demanding an FIR.

Meanwhile, Khera's remarks came after Haldwani City Kotwali Police registered an FIR against Rahul Gandhi following a complaint over his statements regarding the 'shuddhikaran yajna' (purification ritual) conducted at the venue where Kharge had addressed a Congress rally on August 8. The FIR was registered on August 30 on a complaint by Amit Kumar, a member of the Valmiki community, who alleged that Rahul Gandhi's remarks hurt the sentiments of the Scheduled Caste community. Police have invoked provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, including Sections 3(1)(r) and 3(1)(u), along with Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had alleged that the purification ritual was "another name for untouchability" and demanded registration of an FIR against those involved under the SC/ST Act. He said the act violated constitutional values and sought action from the authorities. "This act violates the SC/ST Act. Performing a 'purification' ritual is a crime. Yet, no action has been taken. Therefore, we demand that an FIR be registered immediately against those who carried out this purification ritual in Uttarakhand," Gandhi had said.

The Congress leader had also alleged that the ritual reflected caste discrimination, while the BJP has rejected the claims. BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said there was "no caste angle" in the incident and accused the Congress of trying to create divisions in Hindu society. The controversy began after a Congress rally held at Ramlila Ground in Haldwani on August 8, where Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a gathering ahead of the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections. Members of a right-wing group later conducted a 'shuddhikaran' (purification) ritual at the venue, triggering criticism from Congress leaders.

Kharge had raised the matter in the Rajya Sabha, alleging that the ritual was linked to his identity as a Dalit leader and questioned whether such practices were acceptable in a democracy. (ANI)