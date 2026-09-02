J-K BJP holds protest against NC govt over unemployment, price hike

BJP leaders and workers on Wednesday held a protest at Ghanta Ghar, Lal Chowk, against Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's government over unemployment, price hike, and alleged corruption

ANI | Updated: 02-09-2026 10:20 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 10:20 IST
J-K BJP holds protest against NC govt over unemployment, price hike
BJP holds protest against Jammu and Kashmir government (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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BJP leaders and workers on Wednesday held a protest at Ghanta Ghar, Lal Chowk, against Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's government over unemployment, price hike, and alleged corruption The BJP leaders will proceed towards the Secretariat from here to gherao the building.

BJP leader Altaf Thakur told ANI, "BJP is protesting on issues of unemployment, corruption and Panchayat elections. We will start from Ghanta Ghar, Lal Chowk, and go to the Secretariat to gherao it." Heavy security was deployed from Ghanta Ghar, Lal Chowk, to the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar.

BJP has cornered the government over the recent electricity tariff hike, while Omar Abdullah has maintained that the decision was taken out of compulsion. Meanwhile, the National Conference has also announced a protest today at Gindun Park, demanding statehood for Jammu and Kashmir and accountability for the promises made by the Centre in Parliament and before the Supreme Court.

On Tuesday, the Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Sunil Kumar Sharma, slammed NC and Omar Abdullah for calling a protest simultaneously. Sharma said, "The BJP decided to hold a protest to raise issues concerning the common people of Jammu & Kashmir--a decision announced a month ago. The primary focus of this protest is jobs for the youth. Meanwhile, the National Conference has suddenly decided today that it, too, will stage a protest. Just look at their timing. Look at how serious they are about the youth. They had sold off 25,000 jobs to contractors."

"All in all, the National Conference's announcement to lay siege to BJP offices is yet another mockery of the very youth whose issues the BJP is highlighting in tomorrow's protest. I do not think this party is serious about the youth; this move is merely an attempt to cover up their past mistakes," he added. Meanwhile, heavy security has also been deployed around the BJP office in Srinagar ahead of the National Conference's march.

The party has held several protests and called for the restoration of statehood after Jammu and Kashmir was made into a Union Territory following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. (ANI)

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