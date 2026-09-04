Attackers can break idols, but cannot "break our values": UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow amid Janmashtami celebrations

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that "attackers" may destroy temples and idols but cannot break people's faith and values, asserting that India's spiritual and cultural heritage has remained strong despite repeated attempts to undermine it. Addressing the Shri Krishna Janmashtami-2026 celebrations at the Reserve Police Lines here, CM Yogi said Lord Krishna was born in a prison amid darkness but showed society the path of light.

"Lord Krishna was born in a prison in darkness, but he showed society the path of light. The Lord incarnated for the establishment of dharma, truth and justice," Yogi Adityanath said. He said the concept of dharma was reflected in Lord Krishna's fight against injustice, including his battle against Kansa and his role in the Mahabharata.

"When there is confusion or doubt in life, Lord Krishna's message inspires. Every Indian follows his teachings with faith," the Chief Minister said. Yogi Adityanath further said that attackers could destroy idols but could not destroy people's faith and values.

"They can break idols, but they cannot break our values. They can build their structures over temples, but they can never touch Shri Ram and Shri Krishna who reside in our hearts," he said. Referring to the Somnath temple, the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya and the Kashi Vishwanath temple, Yogi said India's faith has endured despite repeated attempts to destroy it.

"Remember, the Somnath temple was demolished repeatedly, but India rebuilt it every time. The Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya was also demolished repeatedly, but today it stands with its invincible flag. The Kashi Vishwanath temple was demolished several times, but Ahilyabai Holkar and, in modern India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the Kashi Vishwanath Dham its divine form," he said. The Chief Minister said those who attempted to erase India's identity and destroy its faith eventually disappeared into the pages of history.

"Those who tried to erase us and destroy our faith themselves disappeared from the pages of history. There is no one left to ask about them. India is still alive, awake and eternal, continuing its journey," Yogi Adityanath said. Meanwhile, devotees across the country are celebrating Janmashtami with religious fervour, gathering at temples for Mangla Aarti and special prayers to mark the birth of Lord Krishna.

Krishna Janmashtami, also known simply as Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, is an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. It is observed according to the Hindu luni-solar calendar, on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Bhadrapada, which overlaps with August and September of the Gregorian calendar. (ANI)