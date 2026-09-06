Rising Tensions: Israel Strikes Lebanon Following Drone Attack

The Israeli military launched airstrikes in southern Lebanon early Sunday morning in response to Hezbollah's deployment of two drones targeting Israeli soldiers. These soldiers were situated in a zone described by Israel as a security area.

This escalation marks the second time within 24 hours that Israel has carried out airstrikes in southern Lebanon, indicating heightened tensions along the border. These developments come amid ongoing regional instability.

Hezbollah has yet to release an official statement or comment on the incident. The events underscore the volatility and delicate situation between Israel and Lebanon.