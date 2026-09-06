Naomi Osaka: Balancing Power and Style on the Court

Naomi Osaka impressed fans once again at the U.S. Open, seamlessly blending fashion and athleticism as she advanced to the fourth round on Saturday. The Japanese 13th seed, battling a recurring Achilles issue, defeated Belgian Elise Mertens 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.

Osaka, known for her signature style, entered the court in a grey checked blazer-hoodie and wide-leg pants, merging boardroom sophistication with locker-room comfort. Her performance was equally dynamic, taking the first set with confident serves and a competitive edge.

Despite a stumble in the second set and on-court struggles, including a medical timeout, Osaka's determination was evident. Ultimately, she clinched victory with a powerful serve and strong forehand, setting the stage for her next match against Elena Rybakina.