U.S. Delegation Eyes Progress in Ukraine Peace Talks

A U.S. delegation, including envoy Jared Kushner, is optimistic about advancing peace talks to end the war in Ukraine. They reported encouraging and substantive discussions after the first round of talks. Fellow envoy Steve Witkoff highlighted the positive nature of the discussions, fueling hope for a peaceful resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 20:03 IST
U.S. Delegation Eyes Progress in Ukraine Peace Talks
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A U.S. delegation visiting Kyiv is optimistic about moving forward in peace negotiations aimed at ending the ongoing war in Ukraine, according to U.S. envoy Jared Kushner, who spoke on Sunday.

Following the initial round of discussions, Kushner, along with fellow envoy Steve Witkoff, provided joint statements to reporters. Kushner expressed hope for the progress, while Witkoff described the discussions as both substantive and important.

The delegation has been encouraged by the nature of the talks and the potential for a peaceful resolution that these discussions suggest. The U.S. team's presence underscores the continued international efforts to address the conflict.

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