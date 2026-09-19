DUSU polls: Independent Deepanshu Shokeen wins VP post, says "proved myself as true representative of students"

Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen, a former NSUI member, won the Vice President post in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections on Saturday, saying that students had placed their trust in him and that he would work to raise their issues. Shokeen told ANI, "It feels wonderful that the students lived up to the trust I placed in them. The students ran my entire election campaign themselves and supported me immensely."

"I felt that the battle I had come to fight—proving myself as a true representative of the students and justifying that role—was one I successfully accomplished here," he added. Shokeen said his decision to walk barefoot during the campaign reminded him of the challenges faced by students.

"The physical discomfort of walking barefoot served as a constant reminder. It reminded me that the 1.5 lakh students studying at the university also face various difficulties in their daily lives. I resolved that if given the chance, I would strive to resolve those issues—a pledge I have upheld ever since," he said. "Regarding the promises I made to the students and the issues they face, I intend to give the students a voice. This time, there will be an accountable DUSU," Shokeen added.

According to the results, Shokeen won the Vice President post with 30,634 votes. ABVP retained the President's post as Yash Dabas won with 24,576 votes, defeating NSUI's Vijay Meena, who secured 22,523 votes.

In the Secretary post contest, ABVP's Riya Chhawdi emerged victorious, while ABVP's Lakshya Raj Singh won the Joint Secretary post. After the final count of votes, ABVP candidates won three of the four central panel posts.

Counting for the DUSU polls was held at the Multipurpose Hall, University Sports Stadium, North Campus, amid heightened security arrangements across Delhi University. A total of 20 candidates representing major student organisations, including ABVP, NSUI, and the alliance of the All India Students’ Association (AISA) and Students’ Federation of India (SFI), contested the elections.

Polling for the DUSU elections concluded on Friday after voting was conducted in two phases across 52 polling centres in Delhi University. A total voter turnout of 40.46 per cent was recorded, the highest in the last three years. Last year, the turnout stood at 39.5 per cent. Ahead of the announcement of the final results, ABVP has claimed victories in several college-level elections. The organisation won all four key posts at Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Sri Aurobindo College (Morning), Dr BR Ambedkar College, Bharati College and Shivaji College. (ANI)