Uproar in JK Assembly as BJP legislators protest power tariff hikes, other issues in state

BJP legislators staged a protest inside the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Monday as the autumn session began, raising issues including the hike in power tariffs, demands of National Health Mission (NHM) employees and regularisation of daily wagers. The BJP MLAs entered and staged a sit-in protest in front of Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, raising slogans over the issues. Reports from the opening day of the session said the legislators were seeking action on the demands of NHM employees and opposing the electricity tariff hike.

The NHM employees have been raising demands related to a job policy, job security, retirement benefits, social security and coverage under the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF), among other pending issues. The issue of electricity tariffs has also emerged as a major point of contention during the Assembly session. The Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) approved an average 6.83 per cent increase in electricity tariffs in Jammu and Kashmir, with the revised tariff coming into effect from September 1.

J&K Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma said the Assembly session was an opportunity to raise issues concerning the people. “It is about people's hopes and expectations. People of J&K have their eyes on the session as to what the J&K Govt will say for the people, what promises it has fulfilled and what its future plans are. It is the responsibility of the Opposition to raise voice of the section which has been overlooked. I am hopeful that the session will be positive for the welfare of the people,” Sharma said.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party leaders staged a protest outside the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar over various issues, including the reservation policy. Police detained some of the protesting leaders, according to the visuals and statements provided. Apni Party leader Mohammad Ashraf Mir said, “We have come here today specifically to protest against the reservation policy... Where is the report prepared on it? An assurance was given that the reservation policy would be made public within six months, but people—especially students in the open merit category—have been misled so far. Two years have passed, yet the government has not budged an inch.”

Mir further said, “The issue of reservation is a very serious matter. Despite holding degrees, our youth are unable to achieve anything; they have fallen victim to drugs and unemployment and are in distress.” He also criticised the functioning of the Assembly, saying, “MLAs keep fighting among themselves in the Assembly, squabbling and wasting resources. No decision that benefits the people is emerging from there. We have come to remind them—whether it is the National Conference or the opposition—that the people's issues must be addressed.”

PDP MLA Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi said the party would raise issues concerning reservation, NHM employees and students during the session. “As far as the Assembly session is concerned, we aim to raise the issues of J&K in the House - be it reservation, National Health Mission (NHM) employees or anything else. Student fraternity is on the streets. We will make every effort to raise these issues and make the Govt accept demands,” Mehdi said.

JKNC MLA Nazir Ahmad Khan said the party would raise issues concerning basic public services as well as the demand for restoration of statehood. “All the issues of people, be it water, electricity or any other issue. This time too, I am hopeful that the Govt will respond to these issues and give a solution. We will raise the public issues,” Khan said.

He added, “Our party has always said that the issues of special status and statehood are a priority. Until our last breath, we will continue to fight for what has been snatched away from us. It will be restored.” The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly's autumn session is scheduled from September 21 to September 30, according to the official Assembly portal. The session comprises seven sittings, with legislators expected to raise issues including employment, reservation, regularisation of workers, power tariffs and other public concerns. (ANI)