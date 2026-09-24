MoS Shripad Naik holds talks with EU Parliament committee on energy cooperation

Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy Shripad Naik on Thursday held a bilateral meeting with a delegation of the European Parliament’s Committee on Industry, Research and Energy (ITRE) in New Delhi, with discussions focused on strengthening India-European Union cooperation in the power sector. The meeting reviewed ongoing collaboration between India and the EU and explored avenues for deeper engagement in areas including energy security, power sector transformation, low-carbon development, nuclear energy, carbon markets and emerging technologies.

Highlighting India’s rapidly evolving power sector, Naik said that the country is committed to building a "resilient, reliable and future-ready energy system". He underlined India’s progress in expanding non-fossil fuel capacity, strengthening transmission and distribution infrastructure, deploying energy storage and smart-grid solutions, and advancing nuclear energy, energy efficiency and green hydrogen initiatives.

The two sides also discussed opportunities for cooperation in emerging areas such as long-duration energy storage, digital power-system technologies, green hydrogen, carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS), and nuclear technologies, including Small Modular Reactors (SMRs). The discussions also covered carbon markets and the changing carbon-pricing landscape, including the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).

The meeting comes as India and the European Union continue to expand their strategic partnership, with both sides reaffirming the importance of energy cooperation as a key pillar of bilateral relations. Both sides expressed commitment towards continued engagement, exchange of expertise and enhanced technological and institutional cooperation to support secure, resilient and sustainable energy systems. (ANI)