"AAP is not part of alliance, question of attending doesn’t arise": Sanjay Singh ahead of INDIA Bloc meeting

Ahead of the INDIA bloc coordination meeting in the national capital on Wednesday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh said his party would not attend the meeting, pointing out that AAP is not part of the opposition alliance. “Since AAP is not part of the INDIA alliance, the question of attending the meeting does not arise,” Singh said.

He, however, said the issue concerning Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was a “national issue” and called for political parties to support a protest scheduled for October 2. “The issue against Gyanesh Kumar is a national issue. Those who sit with Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar are raising complaints. CJP has a protest on October 2, and I believe all political parties should support,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi arrived at the Constitution Club in New Delhi for the INDIA bloc coordination meeting. Leaders of several INDIA bloc parties are attending the meeting, which is expected to focus on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and issues concerning the Election Commission.

NCP-SCP leader Jitendra Awhad also arrived at the venue and said the meeting would discuss concerns over the functioning of constitutional institutions. “The way Gyanesh Kumar has crushed the Constitution of India and tried to finish the values of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, there will be discussion on this,” Awhad said, adding, “All is well” in the INDIA bloc.

CPI MP P Sandosh earlier said the alliance partners would discuss their further course of action on SIR and the Election Commission. He also called for the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. “The INDIA alliance parties will meet today. This meeting is very important in the present Indian political situation,” Sandosh said.

The BJP, however, rejected the opposition's allegations. BJP MP Bhola Singh said, “The opposition is driven by a lust for power and is in a state of panic, witnessing the Prime Minister's rising popularity...had the Election Commission actually rigged the polls, the Congress would not have formed governments in Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, or Karnataka, nor would they have secured 100 MP seats. These are baseless allegations. The public decides who stays in power and who is voted out. As for the issue of SIR, in a democracy, an individual can cast only one vote...the Election Commission conducts elections impartially. Such allegations are inappropriate in a democracy.” (ANI)