"Akhilesh busy, Uddhav not coming...": Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan says INDIA bloc not ready to accept Rahul Gandhi’s leadership

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said the INDIA bloc is unwilling to work under the leadership of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the opposition alliance is meeting in the national capital to chalk out a strategy against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Chouhan pointed out the absence of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav from the meet, while mentioning Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray not coming to Delhi and joining the meet virtually.

"The INDIA alliance had already fallen apart before the meeting. Akhilesh ji is busy elsewhere. Uddhav ji will join virtually, not in person. INDIA bloc does not accept leadership of Rahul Gandhi. How can the country accept someone as a leader whom the Congress party itself does not recognise as one?" Chouhan told reporters. On the opposition's criticism over SIR, he said a clean voter list is the soul of democracy.

"If incorrect names are included in the voter list, democracy itself could perish. What is the problem with removing the names of individuals who are no longer alive or present in this world? If there is duplication—with names appearing in both villages and cities—what is the issue with removing the name from one location? Why should the name of someone who is not even a citizen of the country be included in the voter list? For the sake of a pristine democracy, the voter list must be accurate," he said. He said that the opposition only raises questions about the poll mechanism if results don't go their way.

"How could they possibly secure 37 seats in Uttar Pradesh? Why do election results vary across different states? If they lose, they simply pin the blame on the Prime Minister. The country understands this; they are merely making excuses about vote theft," Union Minister said. Members of the INDIA bloc arrived for a coordination meeting being held at the Constitution Club in New Delhi on Wednesday. CPI MP P Sandosh called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that concerns raised by opposition parties over the electoral process had “come true”.

The meeting is being attended by leaders of several INDIA bloc parties and is expected to focus on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and issues concerning the Election Commission. (ANI)