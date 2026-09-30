INDIA bloc meeting: Opposition leaders flag electoral irregularities, demand accountability

Following the latest INDIA bloc meeting, key opposition leaders discussed ongoing political developments, including allegations of electoral irregularities.

ANI | Updated: 30-09-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 30-09-2026 18:23 IST
INDIA bloc meeting: Opposition leaders flag electoral irregularities, demand accountability
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, NCP-SP leader PC Chacko and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Following the latest INDIA bloc meeting, key opposition leaders discussed ongoing political developments, including allegations of electoral irregularities. TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee claimed that irregularities are taking place across the country, particularly in West Bengal, asserting that recent remarks by Election Commissioners validate concerns previously raised solely by political parties.

"The remaining 2 Election Commissioners have stated it, so there must be some truth in their words. Earlier, only political parties used to say it; today, the Election Commissioners are saying it... Irregularities are happening everywhere, more so in Bengal,” he said while speaking to reporters. Meanwhile, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal addressed the issue of accountability of ECI, remarking, "Who offers resignation here? But they will have to resign."

Additionally, NCP-SP leader PC Chacko briefed reporters on the internal alignment of the coalition, stating, "There was total unanimity in the meeting and this is the reason we came out with six points....DMK was not discussed." Earlier, after the INDIA bloc coordination meeting in New Delhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced a series of protests against the Election Commission and alleged threats to democratic institutions, saying opposition parties would work together in a coordinated manner.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Kharge said discussions continued for nearly three-and-a-half hours, with leaders from various parties sharing their views and agreeing to fight together. "Discussions continued for around three-and-a-half hours. Many leaders expressed their views. Uddhav Thackeray ji and Hemant Soren ji also shared their views. Everyone has decided to fight together in a united manner," Kharge said.

Kharge alleged that institutions were being weakened and accused the Election Commission of being influenced by the government. He alleged that elections were being won through unfair means and claimed that the democratic functioning of opposition parties was being disrupted. He announced a nationwide protest programme, saying that INDIA bloc leaders would hold a "Save Democracy March" at the district level from October 2 to October 8. He further said that opposition MPs would march to the Election Commission on October 6, while opposition leaders would meet President Droupadi Murmu in the second week of October to raise concerns over alleged institutional issues. (ANI)

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