MP: CM Yadav takes indirect dig at Rahul Gandhi’s Balaghat visit, says ‘vote-hungry’ leaders going there now

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday took an indirect dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his recent visit to Balaghat, alleging that Congress leaders were now visiting the region for electoral gains after the BJP government had eliminated Naxal activities there. Without naming Rahul Gandhi, CM Yadav said that Congress leaders were visiting Balaghat now after the Naxal problem had been brought under control, and questioned where they were when the Congress was in power.

“Now that we have eliminated the Naxalites, these (Congress) vote-hungry people will go to Balaghat. When your government was in power, you should have gone there. This is our government; you can travel across the entire state, but nothing is going to happen. Our government has resolved the wrongs committed during the Congress rule one by one,” Yadav said. The Chief Minister made the remark while addressing a public program in Khandwa district on the occassion of birth anniversary of Rani Durgavati.

He further said the state government was working to improve connectivity to villages through the Chief Minister Sugam Bus Service, while accusing the Congress government of shutting down bus services in the state. “To reach every village, we are working through the Mukhyamantri Sugam Bus Service. During Congress rule, Madhya Pradesh was the only state where bus services were shut down. There was a free hand for Naxalites in Mandla, Balaghat and Dindori, and there was a free hand for dacoits in Chambal region. Even a Congress minister was killed publicly. But these Congress leaders never went to the home of Likhiram Kawre after his death,” he said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the development initiatives of the BJP-led government at the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, particularly in tribal areas, and accused previous Congress governments of neglecting basic infrastructure and welfare. “Under Modi's government, work has been done to give wings to the dreams of even the poorest people and turn them into reality, especially in tribal areas. Congress took many votes and won election after election, but there were no roads, electricity or houses for poor people in tribal areas,” CM Yadav said.

He added that his government was committed to strengthening healthcare services and providing support for medical education as well. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had visited Jagle village in Balaghat on October 1, where he met tribal families over the reported deaths of more than 30 tribal children in the district's tribal-dominated areas.Gandhi said the families were enduring the grief of losing their children and alleged that the deaths were linked to the "apathy and negligence" of the BJP government.In a post on Facebook, the Congress leader wrote, “There is no greater grief than losing one's children—and today, these tribal families from Balaghat are enduring that very pain. A tragedy that could have been averted—yet the apathy and negligence of the BJP government claimed the lives of these innocent children. I expressed my condolences and held a long discussion regarding justice and change. Let me tell you more.” (ANI)