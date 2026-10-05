‘No ambiguity over Form 6, SIR decision was unanimous’: BJP’s Sambit Patra accuses Rahul Gandhi of misleading public

BJP national spokesperson and Lok Sabha MP Sambit Patra on Monday accused Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of misleading the public over the Supreme Court's observations on Form 6 and the Election Commission's decision on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Speaking to ANI, Patra said Gandhi had made misleading claims on two issues -- the status of Form 6 and whether the Election Commission's decision on the SIR in Bihar was unanimous.

On Form 6, Patra said the Supreme Court had not declared the form illegal and had only said that it would examine a petition alleging that the form had been modified. "Rahul Gandhi misled the public on two counts. First, he claimed that Form 6 was illegal—specifically mentioning the Bharatiya Janata Party in this context. However, the Court did not declare Form 6 illegal today. It noted that the petition mentioned a modification to Form 6, so the Court said it would look into the matter," Patra said.

He said the Election Commission had earlier stated that there was no change to Form 6 and that the Supreme Court had validated the declaration attached to it. "We had not consented to any such modification. If any modification has indeed taken place, that will become clear only after a notice is issued. Yet, when we read the detailed order and look at the Election Commission's press release dated September 26, 2026, it becomes evident that the Commission had clearly stated there were no changes to Form 6 and that the Supreme Court had validated the declaration form attached to it," he said.

Patra compared Gandhi's claims to the Congress leader's earlier statements on the Rafale issue and said there had been consequences after the Supreme Court proceedings in that matter. "The same thing is going to happen here. There are consequences for lying," Patra said.

On the second issue, Patra accused Gandhi of falsely claiming that the decision on the SIR was not unanimous. He said the Election Commission had clarified in its fact-check that the order regarding the SIR in Bihar, issued on June 24, 2025, had received unanimous approval from the Commission and was subsequently upheld by the Supreme Court in its judgment dated May 27, 2026.

"It was indeed a unanimous decision, leaving no room for doubt," Patra said. Recalling the day the order was issued, Patra said the three Election Commissioners had appeared together at a press conference, and a photograph of them had been released along with the press material.

Patra alleged that Gandhi's statements on the two issues were aimed at misleading the public and creating confusion over the electoral roll revision process. "On both these counts—these two specific issues—Rahul Gandhi attempted to mislead the nation and the public, effectively trying to create a state of anarchy," he said. (ANI)