Malawi Edges Closer to IMF Deal as Debt, Inflation and Climate Risks Test Its Recovery

Malawi has moved closer to securing a new International Monetary Fund financing programme, with talks reaching an advanced stage on a package of reforms intended to stabilise the economy and support a recovery that reaches more households. An IMF team led by Justin Tyson, the mission chief for Malawi, visited Lilongwe from September 22 to October 6, 2026, to discuss a proposed Extended Credit Facility (ECF) arrangement. The meetings examined economic developments, the outlook, budget management and monetary policy, with further discussions needed to finalise the policies that could underpin the programme.

Revenue Gains and Pricing Reforms Signal Progress

The IMF said the authorities had made progress on major reforms under Malawi's National Economic Recovery Plan (NERP), including stronger domestic revenue collection and tight control over expenditure in line with the 2026/27 budget targets. Keeping budget execution on track remains an important part of the recovery effort, because the proposed programme would depend on sustained improvements in public finances. Fuel and sugar pricing reforms have helped markets function better, and discussions on measures to reduce the burden of high public debt are advanced. Inflation has moderated in recent months, supported by low food inflation, although non-food inflation remains high, leaving pressure on household budgets beyond the cost of food.

Tobacco Weakness and Weather Shocks Threaten Recovery

Malawi's recovery faces a difficult economic environment shaped by climate shocks and falling demand for tobacco, the country's largest export item. Weaker demand for its main export puts pressure on an important source of foreign earnings, adding to the challenges facing an economy already dealing with high debt and inflation. The IMF identified terms-of-trade shocks linked to the war in the Middle East as an additional strain, reflecting changes in the relationship between the prices Malawi receives for exports and pays for imports. Growth is expected to recover over the medium term, but the risks lean towards weaker outcomes. In the near term, adverse weather associated with El Niño could damage agricultural production and deepen food insecurity across the region, making the outlook particularly sensitive to conditions on farms.

Proposed IMF Programme Would Protect Social Spending

The proposed ECF arrangement would support the government's NERP objectives of restoring and preserving economic stability and promoting inclusive, resilient growth. Tyson said the authorities and IMF team had made considerable progress in developing a comprehensive policy package incorporating home-grown initiatives under the recovery plan. Its main priorities include sustaining fiscal consolidation over the medium term, protecting social spending for vulnerable households, strengthening and tightening monetary policy, preserving financial sector stability and removing market distortions that hold back growth and productivity. Better governance and structural reforms would be central to the stabilisation effort, connecting improvements in public finances and monetary management with changes needed to support a more productive economy.

The mission met Finance, Economic Planning and Decentralization Minister Joseph Mwanamvekha, Reserve Bank of Malawi Governor George Partridge, Secretary to the Treasury Cliff Chiunda, Deputy Governor Henry Mathanga and other senior government officials. Representatives of development partners also took part in discussions. Tyson thanked the authorities for candid and constructive engagement, describing the collaboration and reform progress as a basis for continuing negotiations. The talks have brought the proposed programme closer to completion, with the final policy package still to be agreed before it can underpin an ECF-supported arrangement.