Opposition meeting chaired by Malikarjun Kharge gets underway. to draft letter to CEC

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge is chairing a meeting of MPs from opposition parties at a restaurant in Central Delhi. The objective of the meeting is to draft a letter which will be sent to the CEC demanding an urgent meeting with opposition leaders on the SIR issues. Key Opposition MPs who assembled in the national capital today for a meeting called by Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge confirmed that the high-profile session will discuss the next course of action in the ongoing protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Arriving for the meeting, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha said, "There will be a lunch; maybe there will also be a launch." Congress MP Karti Chidambaram noted that the preceding day's events including the detention of Rahul Gandhi had successfully energized the opposition's message.

"We have come for lunch. I think Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have made very strong points and grabbed the attention of the nation," he said. RJD MP Sudhakar Singh said, "When we have embarked on a course of direct action, where is the room for diplomacy? Votes were stolen by the Election Commissioner; India's democracy and Constitution were murdered...Nothing remains but direct action. CEC's Resignation is the minimum requirement"

Congress MP Jebi Mather said, " The demand is a very genuine demand, felt not just by the Congress Party, INDIA Bloc or opposition parties, but even by civil society and citizens. They feel that Gyanesh Kumar must resign. To put forth our demand, the INDIA Bloc and Congress Party, along with opposition MPs, protested on the streets, led by Rahul Gandhiji and other India Bloc leaders. Yesterday, the police treated the MPs as though we were terrorists. The way they were dragged, pushed and arrested, including Rahul Gandhiji and Priyanka Gandhiji, was unacceptable. If they think using force can stop us from our demand, they are wrong. If they think one FIR against Rahul Gandhiji and our leaders will stop us, they are mistaken. Even if thousands of FIRs are filed, Rahul Gandhiji will continue with the protest." Congress MP Ujjwal Raman Singh said, " The government's conduct shows that it has lost faith in democracy. If the people have elected us to the Opposition, it is so that we can raise their voice. If people have doubts or concerns, they should be addressed by meeting the Election Commission. But the Election Commissioner does not want to meet or discuss the issue."

The opposition has stepped up the ante against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. On Tuesday the parties staged a day long protest which culminated in the detention of Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi. The opposition parties are also holding parallel protests across states with the Congress signalling that the face-off will continue till the CEC resigns. (ANI)