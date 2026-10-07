"Trying to cover up his mistake": Basavaraj Bommai hits out at DK Shivakumar over Form 7 row

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai lashed out at Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar over allegations regarding the submission of Form 7 for the deletion of names from electoral rolls, stating that all procedures were carried out strictly within election rules and without any violations.

ANI | Updated: 07-10-2026 15:02 IST | Created: 07-10-2026 15:02 IST
"Trying to cover up his mistake": Basavaraj Bommai hits out at DK Shivakumar over Form 7 row
BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai lashed out at Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar over allegations regarding the submission of Form 7 for the deletion of names from electoral rolls, stating that all procedures were carried out strictly within election rules and without any violations. Dismissing the allegations as mere political posturing, Bommai asserted that the Congress leadership is attempting to divert attention from its own lapses.

"CM DK Shivakumar has made a mistake by raising Form 7... There is no question of any violation," Bommai told reporters. Emphasising that the process adhered completely to statutory guidelines laid down by the Election Commission, the senior BJP leader added:

"Form 7s have been filled out only under the provisions of the election rules. So, he is making all these political statements and trying to cover up his mistake by doing all this." Earlier on Tuesday, Bengaluru Police have registered an FIR against two BJP Booth Level Agents (BLAs) and others for allegedly submitting fraudulent Form-7 applications to delete 5,698 voters from the Jayanagar Assembly constituency.

The case was filed on Monday night at Jayanagar police station on a complaint by Karnataka Mahila Congress President Sowmya Reddy. According to the FIR, the malpractice occurred between June 16 and October 5 during the summary revision of rolls.

Reddy alleged BJP BLAs Ramakrishna and Yogesh, along with others, filed Form-7s falsely claiming voters had shifted, targeting minority communities and voters seen as unfavourable to the BJP. The complaint states the accused misused the identity details of residents Ramesh and his wife Roopa to file objections without consent, and submitted applications with forged signatures to BLO Lokesh at Jayanagar 4th Block.

Police have booked them under Sections 61(2)(b), 217(b), 319(2), 336(2), 340(2) r/w 3(5) of BNS, 2023, and investigation is underway. Earlier, on October 1, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, accompanied by six Cabinet ministers, staged a protest outside the office of Chief Electoral Officer V Anbukkumar.

Shivakumar and the ministers also met Anbukkumar and demanded immediate registration of an FIR and a time-bound criminal investigation into the alleged bulk submission of fraudulent Form 7 objections during the ongoing SIR process. The Karnataka government has alleged mass deletion of voters during the electoral-roll revision and sought action over the alleged irregularities. (ANI)

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