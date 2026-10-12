INDIA Bloc leaders reach Constitution Club in Delhi; Rahul Gandhi calls for action against 'Vote Theft"

In a joint show of Opposition unity, a large demonstration led by INDIA bloc leaders and lawmakers made its way through the streets of the national capital before reaching the Constitution Club of India. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, along with former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, arrived at the Constitution Club.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi called upon citizens to join the INDIA bloc's protest march towards the Supreme Court against alleged "vote theft," stating that the alliance is moving to file a petition following directions from the Chief Justice of India (CJI). Taking to social media platform X with the hashtag #ChaloDilli, the Congress leader urged people to assemble at Connaught Place in central Delhi to participate in the demonstration aimed at safeguarding democratic and constitutional values.

"We had written a letter to the CJI. He directed us to file a petition. Now, leaders of the INDIA alliance will march to the Supreme Court against 'vote theft' and file the petition," Rahul Gandhi posted on X. Appealing for nationwide public participation, he urged citizens to either join the march on ground or raise their voices from their respective locations.

"In this fight to protect democracy and the Constitution, fellow citizens, let us march step in step with us. Reach Connaught Place and become part of this march. If you can't come, raise your voice from wherever you are! #ChaloDilli," the LoP added. Launching a fierce attack on the central government during the march, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal described the Opposition's ongoing agitation as the 'biggest andolan" against the poll panel and declared that the party is taking its legal battle to the apex court.

'This is the biggest andolan against the Election Commissioner and the election system. Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are using the Chief Election Commissioner as their tool to destroy the democracy of this country, to hijack the democracy of the country," Venugopal said. Emphasising that the Opposition will fight on both political and legal fronts, he said, "Therefore, for the last one week, we are on the streets. Today also we are going to be on the streets, and we are going to file a petition in the Supreme Court also."

Former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, former Bihar Deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav have also added their support to the march. Former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said, "We are demanding justice, nothing else. This is for people, for humankind, for justice...We want justice and nothing else."

Speaking to the reporters, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said, "We have been consistently fighting against SIR, we were the very first ones to fight this battle, and it started from Bihar. Even back then, we used to say that the Election Commission has completely become a puppet of the BJP. Now things have come out in the open about how these people carried out vote theft and conducted fraudulent elections." He further stressed the need to protect democracy and the Constitution, saying the opposition would continue its fight for fair elections.

"Democracy is being crushed. And when democracy is being constantly attacked and crushed, how can we sit quietly? Elections must be fair. Democracy must survive, our Constitution must survive. Whatever sacrifice is needed for this, we will make it," he further said. Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury said that the march was a way to show the BJP led government that the INDIA bloc would fight against the system.

"This is a show of giving them assurance that we are going to fight for them, that we represent them and their voice should be heard here. This brute force here and declaring us unlawful is a clear show of violation of anything that is Constitutional and disrespect to the Supreme Court which this Govt is showing, Despite Supreme Court's rulings, they have violated and they have named us. You ask about SIR, and they filed an FIR. One Gyanesh is more than 'Bharat desh'?" she said. Congress MP Gaddam Vamsi Krishna she said, "We are trying to reach all constitutional bodies, they all are not favouring and upholding the constitution." (ANI)