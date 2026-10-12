Rahul, Priyanka lead INDIA bloc march to Supreme Court, to petition against SIR & CEC

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi led the INDIA bloc's march towards the Supreme Court on Monday, where the opposition plans to petition the court, listing out alleged irregularities in the SIR process and seeking action against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora was walking alongside the two leaders during the march. Thousands of political workers and civil rights activists joined the march, bringing major stretches of the capital, including Mandi House and Barakhamba Road, to a complete standstill.

Rahul Gandhi's legal team has reached the Supreme Court registry seeking an extension to file an in-person writ petition. The petition reportedly concerns the protest-related issues in New Delhi linked to alleged irregularities by the Election Commission of India. His legal team is seeking an extension beyond 4:30 pm, which is the closing time for the apex courts’ registry to file their plea.

Generally, in such a case, a party can always access the apex courts’ E-filing service, which is open and accessible 24/7. In view of the march, barricades and heavy police deployment were placed as thousands of political workers and civil rights activists marched under the INDIA bloc banner for a march to the Supreme Court seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Led by leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Akhilesh Yadav, the 'March for Democracy' brought key stretches of the capital, including Barakhamba Road and Mandi House, to a standstill. Protesters waved national flags, held placards and raised slogans alleging irregularities in the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. During the march, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge questioned the conduct of the poll body. They earlier reached the Barakhamba Road intersection as they began a march towards the Supreme Court, where they will petition the court, listing out alleged irregularities in the SIR process and seek action against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge questioned the conduct of the poll body. "We are asking very valid questions. Who authorised Form 6? Whose bulk-printing, pre-printed Form 7?... Where is Gyanesh Kumar hiding? When a constitutional body head is missing, we need to ask questions," he said. Congress MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring appealed to the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant for a meeting. "If the Chief Justice of India will not meet us, then who will listen to the grievances of the public? We urge the Chief Justice of India to meet us," he said.

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the Election Commission seemed to be working at the behest of the BJP. Akhilesh Yadav said, "BJP is still getting fake votes registered. We hope that the Election Commission will stay impartial. SIR was ongoing in UP and it has now concluded. Still, there are a large number of double votes. You conducted such a huge exercise, spent crores of rupees, and deployed officials for the same. Still, you could not rectify the voter list...What can you expect from them then? Why the SIR then? EC seems to be working at the BJP's behest."

Despite the presence of high security, the INDIA bloc delegation has registered a strong protest against the Election Commission and, with them vowing to continue, the issue continues to dominate. (ANI)