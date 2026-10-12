Congress distances itself from Keralam unit's deleted post on CJI; Khera says party has "absolute faith" in judiciary

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Monday distanced the party from a now-deleted social media post by its Keralam unit demanding the resignation of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, affirming that the party "completely disagrees" with the position and reiterating its "absolute faith" in the judiciary. Talking to ANI in the national capital, Khera clarified the party's stance, emphasising that the Congress had approached the apex court precisely because of its confidence in the judicial institution.

"We completely disagree with this position, whoever has done it. It is completely incorrect. We have absolute faith in the judiciary of this country and respect the highest court. That is exactly why we went to the doorstep of the highest court and knocked on its door, because of the confidence we have in the judiciary," Khera said. Targeting the central government and the Election Commission, Khera accused the ruling dispensation of undermining democratic institutions and "stealing elections."

"We will exhaust every avenue possible to protect our democracy and rescue it from the clutches of Gyanesh Kumar and his two masters. As for the next step, all INDIA bloc partners are currently brainstorming, and we will announce our next step," he said. The Congress leader further claimed that the government was on the back foot over allegations of institutional capture.

"This outgoing government simply does not know how to respond because they know the charges are accurate. They know they have been stealing elections and capturing institutions. The country is responding very sharply, which is why they are afraid of the citizens, and they should be afraid," Khera added. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MP Mahua Majhi voiced disagreement with the now-deleted post by the Keralam Congress demanding the resignation of the CJI, asserting that the Opposition maintained deep faith in the apex court as the final avenue for justice.

"I cannot quite agree with that perspective. When people in the country find themselves defeated on all fronts, they knock on the doors of the judiciary, and the Supreme Court stands above all other courts. We have come here because we have faith that we will find justice in the Supreme Court. The INDIA alliance has knocked on every possible door; we have approached the President and raised our voices in every state. Protests regarding this issue have taken place at every district headquarters, and these protests have been entirely peaceful. Leaders of the INDIA alliance also staged peaceful protests on the streets of Delhi, and the massive outpouring of people clearly demonstrates the depth of public outrage...I do not wish to level any allegations against the Judges of the Supreme Court. We are here to state our case with great hope and expectation, viewing this as the final avenue for justice. We are knocking on this door seeking justice so that the deletion of citizens' names from the voter list—done merely for political gain—is halted", she said. Reacting to the row, Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP V Sivadasan asserted that the Opposition would persist with its agitation against the central government and the Election Commission, warning that the struggle would continue even if the apex court failed to address the matter.

Speaking to ANI in the national capital, the CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP emphasised that the Left and Opposition parties were committed to fighting against alleged institutional biases and anti-democratic moves in the electoral process. "Here in Delhi, we are currently on the path of struggle. We will fight against the policies of the government, as well as the anti-democratic interventions of the Election Commission in the electoral process. If the Supreme Court is also not ready to address this issue properly, our struggle will continue. I am certain that this struggle will achieve its goal.", the MP said.

Reacting with guarded criticism to the political row surrounding the Keralam Congress's now-deleted social media post demanding the resignation of Supreme Court judge Justice Surya Kant, Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai remarked that while he chose to exercise restraint in commenting on the judiciary, the nation felt "deeply disappointed." Speaking to ANI in the national capital, the Samajwadi Party lawmaker refrained from directly attacking the courts but voiced the public's prevailing sentiment over recent developments.

"I would prefer not to say much about the judiciary, but I must say that the country has been deeply disappointed.", the MP said. A major political controversy had erupted after the Keralam unit of the Congress posted, and subsequently deleted, disparaging remarks targeting the CJI on social media, seeking his replacement. (ANI)