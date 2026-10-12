Kumud Kumar Kataki elected President of All Assam Employees' Association

Kumud Kumar Kataki, an Excise Inspector stationed at Sorbhog, has been elected as the new President of the All Assam Employees' Association (Sadou Asam Karmachari Parishad).

ANI | Updated: 12-10-2026 22:58 IST | Created: 12-10-2026 22:58 IST
Kumud Kumar Kataki elected President of All Assam Employees' Association
All Assam Employees' Association (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kumud Kumar Kataki, an Excise Inspector stationed at Sorbhog, has been elected as the new President of the All Assam Employees' Association (Sadou Asam Karmachari Parishad). The high-profile election took place during the crucial biennial general meeting of the Parishad held over a three-day span on October 10 and 11, 12 in Nalbari, Assam.

Kataki’s emergence to the helm of the state’s apex employee body was celebrated widely, with his representative credentials stemming from the Assam Excise Employees' Association. Speaking on behalf of the Excise Employees’ Union, Rajiv Kakati hailed the feat as an unprecedented achievement.

He said that it is not merely a personal milestone for Kataki, but a matter of immense pride and honour for the entire Excise Department. Reinforcing this sentiment, senior excise officer Sailendra Pandey remarked that Kataki’s rise to the highest office of one of the state's most powerful employee organisations has brought distinct prestige, recognition, and elevated stature to the department.                                 The Sadou Asam Karmachari Parishad, historically and popularly referred to in regional contexts as the Karmachari Parishad, is widely recognised as one of Assam’s most influential socio-political and employee bodies, steering the collective voice of state government employees for decades.

The organisation holds a profound historical legacy rooted in Assam’s defining political movements. During the historic Assam Agitation, the Parishad played a monumental role, spearheading powerful demonstrations and public protests that shaped the course of the state's political history. Regarded as a widely popular and respected figure among state government employees across various departments, Kumud Kumar Kataki’s ascension to the presidency is seen as a major turning point.

His leadership is expected to infuse fresh momentum into employee welfare advocacy, while etching a historic chapter for the Assam Excise Employees Sangha on the broader canvas of Assam's socio-administrative history. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Nepal Floods Leave Children Facing Loss, Disrupted Schooling and Future

Nepal Floods Leave Children Facing Loss, Disrupted Schooling and Future

Nepal
2
One dead in new attack on Saudi airport, a day after Houthi strike kills 13

One dead in new attack on Saudi airport, a day after Houthi strike kills 13

Global
3
US judge orders halt to taxpayer-funded ads featuring Trump

US judge orders halt to taxpayer-funded ads featuring Trump

Global
4
North Korea fires unidentified projectile toward sea off its east coast, Seoul says

North Korea fires unidentified projectile toward sea off its east coast, Seo...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Globalization Is Not Delivering More Women to the Workforce

Japan’s Hydrogen Push Hits a Structural Wall as Policy Ambitions Outpace Industrial Growth

Lithuania's SME Crisis Deepens as Weak Capital Markets and Credit Barriers Threaten Investment

Stablecoin Expansion Puts Central Banks on Alert as IMF Warns of Digital Dollarization Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026