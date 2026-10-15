"We want regime change, nothing wrong with that": Prashant Bhushan

Senior Advocate Prashant Bhushan on Thursday called for a regime change in the country, saying the Modi government is hell-bent on crushing the electoral democracy in the nation. Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Bhushan said, "This government keeps on saying this is the opposition's operation of regime change. We are only appealing to save the electoral democracy in this country. If such barbarism continues, there will definitely be a regime change. We all want a regime change. Is there anything wrong with that? Regime change is a democratic right of every citizen, and creating disaffection against the government is not an offence."

"Such a government cannot continue, which is hell-bent on crushing the electoral democracy in the country and continues to play with the fundamental rights of citizens," he said. Bhushan was addressing the presser alongside AISA president Neha Bora and CJP activist Abhijit Dipke.

Expressing solidarity with the media, Bora on Thursday slammed the authorities over the detention of journalists and alleged harassment. Addressing a press conference, Bora said, "We saw how cameras were snatched from journalists, and they were told that they would not get the camera if they cover this. And yesterday, shockingly, we saw that a journalist who is covering news and is being sexually harassed by Vivek Bhagat, when she goes to file an FIR, then yesterday it turns out that a counter FIR is registered against her. And what happened in this country is that when common people reach the police to appeal for justice, the police, instead of maintaining law and order and giving support to a particular political party, crack down on the public itself. This is a classic example of what we have been seeing in this country for so long," she added.

The CJP and other organisations have given a call for people to wave the national flag at the Central Park in Delhi's Connaught Place on Saturday. With the AAP also supporting that call, this is the next step in their agitation against the CEC. (ANI)