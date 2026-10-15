PM Modi likely to hold around a dozen rallies, programmes in UP from late October ahead of Assembly poll: Sources  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to begin a series of programmes and rallies in Uttar Pradesh from late October, ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, sources said.

ANI | Updated: 15-10-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 15-10-2026 18:22 IST
PM Modi likely to hold around a dozen rallies, programmes in UP from late October ahead of Assembly poll: Sources  
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/DD). Image Credit: ANI
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to begin a series of programmes and rallies in Uttar Pradesh from late October, ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, sources said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Varanasi on October 25 to attend the proposed air show at Namo Ghat. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other leaders are also expected to attend the event.

According to UP BJP sources, around a dozen programmes and rallies are being planned across the state’s 18 divisions. The proposed programmes are expected to include the inauguration of various government projects, laying of foundation stones for development initiatives and public meetings by the Prime Minister. Sources said the BJP is working on a detailed plan to organise the Prime Minister’s programmes across different regions of the state, with a focus on development projects and public outreach. The final schedule and dates of the proposed engagements are yet to be finalised.

Apart from PM Modi, programmes of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President Nitin Nabin and other senior party leaders are also being planned, sources said. The proposed visits are expected to focus on strengthening the party’s organisational activities, engaging with party workers and intensifying preparations for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The BJP has stepped up its political and organisational preparations in the state ahead of the polls, with a series of programmes involving senior leadership being planned in the run-up to the announcement of the election schedule. (ANI)

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