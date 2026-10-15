"Not Shiva's dance; romance between traitors and Pakistan": Sambit Patra hits back at Rahul Gandhi 

BJP MP Sambit Patra on Thursday slammed Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and student activists, accusing them of serving foreign interests and destabilising the country over anti-government demonstrations in the national capital. In a press conference, he took strong exception to comparing street demonstrations and civil unrest to Lord Shiva’s sacred Tandav, characterising it as an insult to religious sentiments.

"Just a few days ago, Rahul Gandhi said that all of this is a dance of Shiva. I have never heard the term 'dance of Shiva' used in this context. This is not Shiva's dance; it is a romance between traitors and Pakistan. Rahul ji, this is a romance between traitors and Pakistan that the entire nation is witnessing today, and India will provide a fitting response," he said. The political row intensified after Rahul Gandhi invoked the cosmic dance of Lord Shiva (Tandav) to describe the organic, unstructured nature of the Opposition-led street demonstrations.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters prior to an Opposition march to the Supreme Court, Rahul Gandhi rejected suggestions that the agitation was rigidly planned. Describing a conversation with his sister Priyanka Gandhi, he remarked: "She told me we should make a plan. I said, 'You are not understanding... This is Tandav. This is Lord Shiva's dance. There is no planning in this.' ... This dance is ongoing. Anyone can join Shiva's procession (Shiv ki Baraat)," said Gandhi.

Patra's remarks came after civil rights activist and lawyer Prashant Bhushan publicly stated at a press conference that the opposition movement was ultimately aimed at a "regime change". The political clash is rooted in widespread protests and legal battles over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being carried out by the Election Commission of India.

Opposition parties, activists and civil society groups, including the INDIA bloc and youth-led political formations, have held demonstrations alleging irregularities in voter lists and seeking accountability from top election officials. At a recent joint press conference in New Delhi on the anti-SIR campaign, Prashant Bhushan said the movement was no longer limited to administrative or electoral tweaks.

"This is a fight for regime change. We will not accept a dictatorship that is crushing our electoral system," he said. Seizing on Bhushan's remark, Patra claimed that the opposition's mask had slipped. He accused opposition leaders of trying to subvert democratic norms instead of contesting through legitimate electoral channels.

"Prashant Bhushan stated that this struggle is about regime change. Let me be very clear: this country is not anyone’s private property. It does not belong to any single family. It belongs to 1.4 billion people. When they say they are fighting for regime change, it confirms what the Bharatiya Janata Party and ordinary citizens of this country have been saying all along: the true intent of Rahul Gandhi and his associates has nothing to do with the SIR issue, nor are they fighting for the future of our children. Their sole objective is to orchestrate a regime change, seize power, and install their own government at any cost, without contesting an election or putting in the necessary hard work, simply because the public keeps rejecting them," said Patra. The BJP maintains that the agitation against the Special Intensive Revision is a pretext designed to incite unrest rather than address genuine electoral concerns. Patra emphasised that constitutional mechanisms and regular general elections—held every five years—are the only valid means to change an elected government, accusing opposition figures of favouring "anarchy" over democratic mandates.

"Our Constitution provides a clear process for changing a government. Elections are held in this country every five years, allowing people to exercise their right to vote. These are the legitimate channels through which a change in power can occur. But you do not believe in this process. You believe in chaos; you believe in anarchy. Today, Prashant Bhushan has openly admitted this at his press conference. It is clear, and has been acknowledged, that this mindset, whether it belongs to Rahul Gandhi, Prashant Bhushan, or their entire group, reflects a particular way of thinking. I would simply point out that they have not even managed to change their own leader," added Patra. Patra pointed to electoral losses in key states such as Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh as evidence that the public has consistently rejected the Congress leadership under Rahul Gandhi.

"Ever since Rahul Gandhi became their leader, they have not won a single election. In states ranging from Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh to others, the Congress has remained out of power for years. They cannot even change their own leader, yet they set out to achieve regime change. This is the reality of Rahul Gandhi and the Gandhi family. These traitors have sold themselves to foreign hands," he said. Patra also slammed student activists, accusing them of serving foreign interests and destabilising the country. In a direct response to recent statements made by activist Neha Bora of the All India Students' Association (AISA) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding the nature of the ongoing protests centred at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, Patra accused the leadership of masking anti-national agendas behind religious metaphors and street agitation.

Referring to Neha Bora's mention of Bangladesh, Patra claimed that the Opposition seeks to emulate foreign unrest in India, warning that such attempts would be contained strictly within Jantar Mantar. "These individuals are agents of foreign interests. For the sake of a few rupees, they have attempted to mortgage Bharat Mata. They are nothing but puppets dancing to the tune of foreign nations. At a press conference, Neha Bora stated that "our movement began in Bangladesh."Listen carefully: your movement in India may have started at Jantar Mantar, but it will also vanish into thin air right there at Jantar Mantar. It will go no further. Whatever began at Jantar Mantar will end there; it will not progress even a kilometre further. Do not ever dare to think that India exists only within a two-kilometre radius of Jantar Mantar. India is a vast nation, shaped by a consciousness spanning thousands of years. Playing with the sentiments of India is no laughing matter," said Patra. (ANI)