 "Get your own party in order": AAP slams Rahul Gandhi over Pargat Singh’s stand on Punjab drug crackdown

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Congress leadership of double standards and protecting political interests while Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's government takes strict action against drug syndicates across Punjab. In a post on X, AAP hit back at Congress criticism of the state's ongoing anti-drug drives, alleging that senior Punjab Congress leaders, including Punjab Congress President Pargat Singh, have repeatedly tried to shield suspects and undermine enforcement measures under the guise of political posturing.

“Rahul Gandhi Ji, in Punjab, the Mann government is taking strict action against drug traffickers, but your own state president Paragat Singh is standing in support of the drug traffickers. Can’t you see this, or are you deliberately turning a blind eye?” the party wrote. AAP further asked Gandhi to put his own party in order before raising concerns about the drug issue in Punjab and sought clarification on the Congress leader’s position on action against drug traffickers.

“Before lecturing on the issue of drugs in Punjab, get your own party in order. At least ask your president whether he stands with the action against drugs or with the drug traffickers?” the party added. Earlier today on Thursday, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, criticised the AAP government in Punjab over the death of an anti-drug activist in the state, declaring that raising a voice against drug abuse in the state has turned into a death sentence under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's administration.

Gandhi's remarks came after anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota was shot by a medical shop owner, who later succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to a hospital. The incident has ignited a political firestorm in the state, with opposition parties attacking the Bhagwant Mann-led government over the alleged failure of law and order and questioning the effectiveness of Punjab's drive against drugs. Following the incident, the Punjab Police, in a joint operation with Rajasthan Police, arrested the main shooter involved in the murder of Anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota from Salasar, Rajasthan, officials said on Wednesday.

According to Salasar Station House Officer (SHO) Shankar Lal Bhari, the accused sharpshooter was arrested from the Shri Ganganagar Dharamshala, situated near the Salasar Balaji Temple, where he was reportedly hiding in disguise. Later, hours after the arrest of the prime accused Asvini, the district administration on Wednesday carried out a demolition drive at the residence of the accused amid heavy security deployment. Meanwhile, Punjab even witnessed a shutdown on Thursday following the murder of young man Parminder Singh Jhota in Mansa, with organisations staging protests and enforcing closures at several locations across the state after a video of the killing went viral on social media.

Amritsar, protesters blocked roads at multiple locations, disrupting traffic and leaving several children and three ambulances carrying patients stuck in traffic jams. Police intervened to clear the roads and ensure the safe passage of ambulances. (ANI)