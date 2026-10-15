"Satyameva Jayate, truth will come to light": Congress MP Bimol Akoijam on JNU sexual harassment allegations

Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam on Thursday appeared before the Delhi Police in connection with allegations of sexual harassment during his tenure as a professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), stating that he is cooperating with the legal process and expressing faith that "everything will come to light." Speaking to reporters in the national capital, the academician-turned-politician said he decided to appear despite a packed schedule to prevent anyone from claiming that he was evading the probe.

"I have lived and worked here, yet somehow, I don’t quite feel a sense of belonging. I have come here because the Delhi Police summoned me to join the investigation, and I am here to cooperate. My schedule is quite packed, but had I not shown up, people might have started claiming that the professor was being uncooperative, which is something I wish to avoid," Akoijam said. Emphasising that he has faith in the legal system, the Lok Sabha MP invoked Mahatma Gandhi and stated that the truth would eventually emerge.

"Let the law take its own course... It has been political from the very beginning. This is the land of Gandhi ji, after all. Satyameva Jayate; everything will come to light," he added. The development follows reports of administrative action and dismissal proceedings initiated by the university administration against the Inner Manipur MP over allegations of sexual harassment.

Meanwhile, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Thursday hit out at the "Congress-Left ecosystem," accusing it of attempting to shield a Congress MP and former professor facing allegations of sexual harassment at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), and demanded an impartial probe free from political interference. In a press statement, the RSS-affiliated student outfit also questioned the functioning of JNU's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) over delays in the inquiry, demanding the strictest action against anyone found guilty and ensuring protection for the complainant students.

Citing statutory provisions under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, the ABVP pointed out that an inquiry must be concluded within 90 days and the final report submitted within 10 days of completion. "Despite these statutory provisions, questions regarding the progress of the investigation remained unanswered for nearly four months after the complaints came to light. Reports of accelerated action in the matter emerged only after the case drew attention and ABVP raised its voice against the delay," the student outfit stated.

The organisation alleged that instead of addressing the procedural delays, certain individuals were attempting to divert attention from the core allegations by spreading misinformation against ABVP. ABVP National General Secretary Dr. Virendra Singh Solanki accused political opponents of prioritising party interests over women's safety.

"Certain individuals associated with the Congress-Left ecosystem are attempting to malign ABVP and divert attention from this serious matter by spreading misinformation. When ABVP raised questions about the delay in the investigation and demanded justice for the female students, it was unfortunate that, instead of ensuring accountability, attempts were made to create confusion," Solanki said. "No political interest can take precedence over the safety of female students and their right to justice. ABVP’s demand is clear: the case must be investigated impartially, the safety of the complainants must be ensured, and the strictest possible action must be taken against anyone found guilty. ABVP will strongly oppose every attempt to shield the accused or divert attention from the fundamental question of justice," he added.

The student body reiterated that it will not permit any efforts to protect the accused based on political affiliations and called for legal scrutiny into attempts to influence the investigation. (ANI)