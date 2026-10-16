Varanasi: ABVP workers blocks BHU VC office; accuses administration of inaction after 18-day strike

Following the lack of expected action despite the 18-day indefinite strike launched by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at Banaras Hindu University to address various fundamental and pending student issues, Vidyarthi Parishad workers locked the Vice Chancellor office to register their protest. Vidyarthi Parishad workers stated that the 18-day strike was carried out peacefully and democratically on issues related to the consent and interests of students at the university. Even after the strike ended, the problems and demands placed before the university administration do not appear to be addressed with the required seriousness. The letter submitted by the Lokpal, Banaras Hindu University, at the end of the protest, stated that the university was supposed to officially submit the letter containing the relevant demands, submitted by Chairman and Lokpal Sukhmahendra Singh, during office hours on Monday. This was not provided even today, October 15th. The Vice Chancellor and Lokpal of the university continue to mislead and confuse the students.

According to the students' council activists, the university administration has been continuously drawn to the issues surrounding hostels, student safety, basic road and water facilities, and other student-related demands. Letters and information were previously submitted to the relevant departments to address these issues. The activists say that instead of addressing the students' concerns, the university administration is attempting to delay them.

In protest, the students' council activists staged a blockade of the Vice Chancellor office, clearly signaling that their struggle will continue until the students' fundamental problems are resolved. Vidyarthi Parishad workers said that when the organization's representatives approached the concerned committee and the university administration to seek answers regarding the students' problems, they still did not receive the expected positive and concrete assurances. Following this, the workers sat in the Vice Chancellor's office and registered their protest, demanding that the university administration take necessary steps in the student's interest with immediate effect.

Vidyarthi Parishad has demanded that the university administration take immediate cognizance of all pending student problems and ensure their timely resolution. The Parishad clarified that ignoring issues related to student interests will not be tolerated under any circumstances. (ANI)