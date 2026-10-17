"Had been feeling unsettled for quite some time, returned to my original home..." Anand Dubey after joining Eknath Shinde camp

A day after joining the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction, Anand Dubey on Saturday said that he has "returned to my original home" and has been "feeling unsettled for quite some time". Speaking to ANI, Dubey recalled that he joined Shiv Sena inspired by the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray, mentioning that he parted ways with the UBT faction due to a "change in circumstances" within the faction.

"I feel immense joy. I have returned home. I was originally with the Shiv Sena; I began my political journey there, inspired by the ideology of the revered 'Hindu Hriday Samrat' Balasaheb Thackeray. Later, circumstances changed, and for a time, I had to be part of a faction known as 'UBT'. Even there, I worked with complete sincerity and dedication, faithfully representing the party’s stance. However, I had been feeling unsettled for quite some time, and today, I have returned to my original home..." said Dubey. Former Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey joined Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde on Friday after resigning from the party’s primary membership on Monday.

"I am resigning from my party known as Shiv Sena (UBT). I am completely dissociating myself from both my primary membership and the position of national spokesperson," he said earlier. "For the past four or five years, I consistently articulated the party's stance on issues ranging from Maharashtra-specific matters to national and even international affairs. So, what changed? Nothing happens overnight. For several months, I had been suffering in silence, feeling deeply distressed..."

"Every party has an ideology. I am a party worker who believes in Veer Savarkar and follows the ideals of Swami Vivekananda. I am an activist who looks up to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as my role models. Somehow, the line I am supposed to deliver just doesn't sit right with me..." (ANI)