"Difficult to find another Harbans Singh": JKNC chief Farooq Abdullah pays tribute to former J-K Minister

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) president Farooq Abdullah visited Gurdwara Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji at Nanak Nagar in Jammu to pay rich tributes to former state minister and veteran political leader, the late Sardar Harbans Singh.

ANI | Updated: 22-10-2026 09:46 IST | Created: 22-10-2026 09:46 IST
"Difficult to find another Harbans Singh": JKNC chief Farooq Abdullah pays tribute to former J-K Minister
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) president Farooq Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) president Farooq Abdullah visited Gurdwara Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji at Nanak Nagar in Jammu to pay rich tributes to former state minister and veteran political leader, the late Sardar Harbans Singh. Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday during the commemorative prayer gathering, the former Chief Minister fondly recalled his long-standing association with the late leader during their decades in public life, describing him as a towering personality defined by deep humility, exceptional compassion, and relentless dedication to the welfare of common citizens.

"His heart always beat for everyone. Anyone who was going through difficulties could approach him. He never thought about whether a person was with him or against him. Waheguru had created him as a truly unique individual. You rarely find people like him today. It would be difficult to find another Harbans Singh. I can never forget the service he rendered to this state," Abdullah remarked. Highlighting the late leader's administrative record, the NC patron noted that Harbans Singh was an immensely accessible representative who consistently rose above partisan boundaries to resolve public grievances and alleviate hardships faced by the underprivileged.

"Singh's career served as an inspiring testament to honest, dedicated, and upright leadership across Jammu and Kashmir. The solemn memorial gathering at Gurdwara Nanak Nagar Sahib saw the participation of numerous senior functionaries from the National Conference, prominent civil society members, Sikh community elders, and family members, who assembled to participate in the 'Ardas' (prayers) for the eternal peace of the departed leader", he said. Reflecting on the region's socio-political history, Abdullah observed that leaders of Singh's calibre embodied the authentic essence of Jammu and Kashmir's pluralistic and composite culture.

He emphasised that Singh's doors remained open day and night for distressed people, completely irrespective of their regional background or political leanings. The NC chief Farooq Abdullah noted that the demise of the veteran leader has left an enduring vacuum in Jammu and Kashmir's political sphere, calling on younger political workers to draw inspiration from Singh's unblemished record of inclusive and dedicated public service. (ANI)

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