"India is very strong, watch 'Dhurandhar'": Arunachal Minister Balo Raja counters ITBP remarks on border

Arunachal Pradesh Minister for Urban Affairs, Land Management, and Civil Aviation, Balo Raja, on Wednesday pushed back against statements concerning tensions along the India-China border, asserting that India is in a position of strength and should not be perceived as weak. Speaking to reporters in Itanagar regarding remarks attributed to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) leadership on border face-offs along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Raja cited the country's growing intelligence apparatus and referenced the spy thriller film, Dhurandhar.

"Why make statements like that when you are a DIG? Why perceive yourself as weak? India is very strong. You must have seen the 'Dhurandhar' movie; watch it, and you will see how much India's intelligence capabilities have grown," Raja said. The state minister's remarks come against the backdrop of political discussions triggered after ITBP Director General Shatrujeet Singh Kapur reportedly addressed troops regarding continuing face-offs at various locations along the frontier in Arunachal Pradesh.

Earlier on October 24, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi raised concerns over the situation along the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh, demanding a comprehensive clarification from the Narendra Modi-led government on reports of Chinese intrusions and alleged restrictions on Indian patrols and civilians. In a statement, Owaisi said the reported confirmation by the Director General (DG) of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was a matter of serious concern. He accused the Centre of keeping the country in the dark about developments along the border and said his earlier questions on the issue had gone unanswered.

Owaisi sought details on the number of locations in Arunachal Pradesh where Chinese troops had allegedly intruded, stopped Indian patrols and civilians, and refused to withdraw. He also asked how long the situation had continued and questioned the government’s approach towards China during this period. Criticising the lack of parliamentary discussion on the border situation, the AIMIM chief alleged that the government had failed to ensure adequate transparency on the issue. He also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks in June 2020 concerning Chinese presence in Indian territory, questioning their accuracy in light of subsequent developments.

Calling for greater accountability on matters concerning national security, Owaisi demanded a comprehensive and independent report on the situation along the China border. He also called for a special session of Parliament to discuss the border situation and the government’s policy towards China.

Owaisi said the country deserved transparency, honesty and political accountability on issues directly affecting India’s territorial integrity and national security. Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs clarified the government's position after DG ITBP Shatrujeet Kapoor was reported to have spoken of continuing PLA face-offs in Arunachal Pradesh.

The MEA in its briefing on Friday said, "Insofar as the specifics are concerned, I would refer you to the Ministry of Defence. As we have noted in the past, the situation in the India-China border areas gets disturbed from time to time when Chinese forces diverge from established patrolling patterns. Both sides continue to use existing diplomatic and military mechanisms to resolve outstanding issues and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation along the Line of Actual Control. The two sides have also agreed to discuss ways to improve understanding of the LAC in appropriate areas for better border management. I would also like to emphasise that the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas is essential for the overall development of bilateral relations." The clarification came amidst a political firestorm over the purported remarks by the ITBP DG. (ANI)