NDM holds All Parties Conference outside sealed Hall in Miran Shah, demands end to Governor’s rule

The National Democratic Movement (NDM) held an All Parties Conference outside its sealed Jirga Hall in Miran Shah, North Waziristan, on Thursday, protesting against the imposition of Governor’s Rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the enforcement of emergency measures in 12 districts. According to a post shared by the National Democratic Movement on X, the conference had been scheduled for 11 a.m. However, the local administration and police sealed the party’s Jirga Hall, prompting the organisers to hold the gathering outside the premises in protest. The conference was chaired by NDM Central Culture Secretary Numan Wazir.

In its post, the NDM said the conference unanimously adopted a resolution expressing concern over the imposition of emergency measures in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the declaration of Governor’s Rule on October 11, 2026, by the federal government, purportedly under Articles 232 and 234 of Pakistan’s 1973 Constitution. The resolution also condemned the establishment of an Advisory Council, an Area Representative Development Council (ARDC) and a separate Area Development Secretariat for 12 districts. The NDM described these measures as violations of constitutional supremacy, federal democracy, parliamentary governance, provincial autonomy and fundamental rights. It alleged that the creation of parallel administrative structures outside the authority of the elected provincial government was an attempt to divide Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, undermine the democratic mandate of its people and reimpose centralised control over the merged districts.

According to the party’s post, holding the conference in Miran Shah demonstrated the region’s opposition to governance imposed without democratic representation. The participants called for peace, justice, accountable civilian governance and greater public authority over local affairs. The resolution also highlighted the merger of the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under Pakistan’s 25th Constitutional Amendment. According to the NDM, the merger was intended to end constitutional deprivation, abolish the colonial-era Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR) and ensure equal citizenship, fundamental rights, civilian administration, access to justice and meaningful socioeconomic development.

However, the party maintained that these commitments remained unfulfilled. It argued that the establishment of the ARDC, comprising unelected members, a separate secretariat and additional security arrangements, had further aggravated the political, economic and administrative deprivation of the merged districts. The NDM also warned that these arrangements could undermine the democratic rights of residents and compromise their control over local resources. The conference unanimously rejected the imposition of emergency measures and Governor’s Rule, demanding their immediate termination, restoration of the elected provincial government and reinstatement of constitutional governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The resolution also called for the dissolution of parallel councils, administrative bodies and the separate Area Development Secretariat established for the 12 districts, along with the restoration of the province’s constitutional, administrative and financial powers over all districts, including the merged areas.

The NDM further condemned security laws and measures it described as oppressive, including Action in Aid of Civil Power, arbitrary arrests, collective punishment and the denial of fair proceedings in accordance with legal requirements. It demanded that all security measures comply with the Constitution, fundamental rights and the rule of law, while calling for effective civilian oversight, accountability and the immediate repeal of Action in Aid of Civil Power. Addressing the situation in the merged districts, the resolution demanded the timely and adequate allocation of funds, rehabilitation and dignified resettlement of displaced families, effective civilian policing, equal access to justice and public services, and the implementation within stipulated timelines of all commitments related to reforms, including those arising from the 25th Constitutional Amendment.

The NDM’s post stated that the resolution was unanimously adopted by representatives of participating political parties, local elders and members of civil society. The party reiterated its opposition to the emergency measures and parallel administrative arrangements, calling for the restoration of constitutional governance, provincial autonomy and democratic representation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including its merged districts. (ANI)