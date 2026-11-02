"We are against Gyanesh Kumar": DMK's TKS Elangovan backs INDIA bloc's stand

"We are against Gyanesh Kumar. Whatever the INDIA alliance party has done, ideologically we have the same policy... When the matter comes before the Parliament, we will fight for it," he said.

ANI | Updated: 02-11-2026 10:39 IST | Created: 02-11-2026 10:39 IST
"We are against Gyanesh Kumar": DMK's TKS Elangovan backs INDIA bloc's stand
DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson TKS Elangovan on Monday said his party stood against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and would fight the issue in Parliament, expressing support for the INDIA bloc's position. Speaking to ANI, Elangovan said the DMK shared the ideological position taken by the INDIA bloc parties on the matter.

"We are against Gyanesh Kumar. Whatever the INDIA alliance party has done, ideologically we have the same policy... When the matter comes before the Parliament, we will fight for it," he said. His remarks come a day after the INDIA bloc held a mega rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan against alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Several prominent Opposition leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, attended the rally. The march started from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction towards Ramlila Maidan, where thousands of supporters converged.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar of facilitating alleged vote theft and said he would be removed from his post and jailed. Addressing the rally, Rahul Gandhi said the protest represented the voice of the country and was not associated with any particular political party or leader. He accused the CEC of attempting to silence the voice of the nation and asserted that the Opposition would continue its fight to protect the Constitution through peaceful and democratic means.

He claimed that action would be taken against the CEC and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah would not have reached their respective positions without him. “Listen to me. What I say always turns out to be true, doesn’t it? I am telling every citizen and every youth of India: Gyanesh Kumar will be removed from the post of Chief Election Commissioner. Gyanesh Kumar will go to jail. Without Gyanesh Kumar, neither Narendra Modi would have become Prime Minister nor Amit Shah would have become Home Minister,” he said. (ANI)

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