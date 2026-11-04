Pawan Khera says Agniveer extension reflects Centre's 'U-turn' out of fear of polls

Congress MP Pawan Khera on Wednesday criticised the Centre's decision to extend the engagement period of Agniveers by two years, alleging that the move reflected a "U-turn" by the government ahead of Assembly elections in several states and questioning what would happen to the recruits after the extended tenure. Reacting to the announcement by Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani, Khera said that the Congress had opposed the Agnipath scheme from the beginning, arguing that it would adversely affect the armed forces as well as the future of young recruits.

"We had opposed the Agniveer scheme right from the beginning. Rahul Gandhi ji opposed it too. This scheme is harming not just our armed forces but also the youth of the country - you would leave them unemployed on the streets after another two years. We have opposed it on this matter," Khera told ANI. He alleged that the government had changed its position due to the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand, where a large number of young people aspire to join the armed forces.

"Elections are approaching in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand. A large number of these states want to join the armed forces. So, they took a U-turn out of fear," he said. Questioning the Centre's revised arrangement, under which 25 per cent of Agniveers will be enrolled in the regular forces based on merit while the remaining 75 per cent will receive an additional two-year engagement period, Khera asked what would happen to those who were not absorbed after the extension.

"They say they'll absorb 25 per cent into the army and give the rest a two-year extension. You'll absorb 25 per cent. What will happen to the other 75 per cent? After two years, will they be out on the streets again, or will you take another U-turn? When you bring in a scheme without thinking, it meets this fate," he said. Earlier on Wednesday, Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani announced that 75 per cent of Agniveers who were previously required to exit after completing their four-year tenure would be offered an additional two-year engagement period. Following this, those willing to join the Armed Forces would be enrolled subject to objective selection criteria.

The Agnipath scheme was introduced by the Union Cabinet in June 2022 for recruitment into the Armed Forces for a four-year period. Under the original arrangement, 25 per cent of Agniveers were eligible for enrolment into the regular forces based on merit, while the remaining 75 per cent would return to civilian life after completing their tenure. The announcement comes amid criticism of the scheme over the short duration of service and the future employment prospects of recruits after their exit from the Armed Forces.

Meanwhile, on Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's open debate challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Khera said Congress was waiting for the Prime Minister to accept it. "We are waiting. If he has a 56-inch chest and he loves to talk anyway, he keeps sharing his thoughts on Mann Ki Baat, so he will definitely accept this challenge and definitely debate," Khera said.

Rahul Gandhi had renewed his challenge to PM Modi for a face-to-face debate, claiming that he could prove within five minutes that the Prime Minister was a 'desh-drohi' and was controlled by US President Donald Trump. Gandhi had also offered PM Modi the freedom to choose the venue and the person who would moderate the discussion. (ANI)