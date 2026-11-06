Revanth Reddy govt to organise ‘Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026' on grand scale

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy ordered officials to make arrangements for the ensuing ‘Invest Telangana Global Summit -2026’ on a grand scale to exhibit the investment potential in Telangana state and invite global investors to establish their firms in the state. The ‘Six exhibition’ halls, including ‘ Raksha Expo ', Pharma and Life Sciences Expo, Education Expo, and India Joy, would be the highlights of the 3-day summit.

The Chief Minister held a review of the preparations made for the summit with the ministers and senior officials at the Secretariat on Thursday. The officials briefed the Chief Minister on the progress of arrangements for the summit, which is scheduled to take place from December 7 to 9 at the Young India Skills University campus in Bharat Future City. During the meeting, the CM reviewed the arrangements made at the summit venue, various halls, the invitation process for international delegates, and the overall management of the event.

CM Revanth Reddy instructed the officials to appoint a dedicated liaison officer to every delegate attending the Global Summit and complete the registration process and the issuance of entry passes as soon as the delegates arrive at the airport. The Chief Minister emphasised that comprehensive information regarding the summit should be provided to the delegates well in advance and also ensure that all visiting dignitaries and representatives from various sectors face no inconvenience from the moment they enter the venue until their departure.

The officials were instructed that a specific officer, along with a dedicated security officer, be appointed for each department involved in the summit. Special focus should be made on the robust security arrangements for the Global Summit. CM Revanth Reddy said that the Chief Ministers from other states would also be invited to the summit, along with special invitations to representatives of companies interested in entering into investment agreements to establish the industries. Officials have also been directed to finalise the comprehensive plan for the summit arrangements by November 15. The authorities briefed the Chief Minister on the arrangements for this year’s summit being made on a much larger scale compared to last year’s 'Telangana Rising' summit. While there was only one expo hall established previously, six exhibition halls are being set up this time.

The summit programme has been designed with a focus on investments, industries, modern technology, innovations, and employment opportunities. Officials outlined the various components of the summit, which include the Raksha Expo, India Joy, a startup pavilion, a pharma and life sciences expo, an exhibition on agriculture and allied sectors, a Telangana pavilion, an education expo, and a climate conclave. ‘RAKSHA EXPO’-- The Raksha Expo will feature advanced equipment, drones and robotics related to the defence, aerospace, space, and cyber security sectors. Plans are also underway to include the Air Show. Out of 575 organisations invited to participate in the Raksha Expo, 49 have already confirmed their participation.

‘INDIA JOY ’- Special arrangements are being made for 'India Joy 2026,' which will focus on the fields of animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics. A dedicated pavilion is being set up for startups to showcase innovations from 136 different ventures. As part of the 'Telangana Innovation Startup Challenge,' the state government is inviting technological solutions for issues related to agriculture, education, healthcare, the protection of government lands, and public infrastructure. Applications for this challenge will be accepted until November 20. ‘PHARMA, LIFE SCIENCE EXPO’-- Arrangements are also underway to host 60 companies from the pharma and life sciences sectors. In the pavilion dedicated to agriculture and allied sectors, the focus will be on modern farming techniques, agricultural drones, dairy, fisheries, and the food processing industry.

TELANGANA PAVILION’ , During the 3-day summit, a special 'Telangana Pavilion' is being established to highlight the state’s history, culture, handlooms, the Bathukamma festival, and the architectural legacy of the Kakatiya dynasty. It will also showcase the state’s ongoing development and future roadmap. 'TOURISM EXPO' --CM Revanth Reddy also instructed the officials to give greater prominence to the tourism sector during the global summit by showcasing the important tourist destinations in Telangana to attract the international delegates.

‘ EDUCATION EXPO’ -- A dedicated 'Education Expo' is also being organised, focusing on education, research, and skill development. The Chief Minister suggested that discussions at the global summit should reflect the entire spectrum of Telangana’s education sector from Nursery to Oxford. 52 SECTOR SPECIFIC SESSIONS: The officials said that the three-day summit will feature 52 sector-specific sessions being held across four main halls. For the organisation of the summit, 25 sector-specific executive councils have been established, and approximately 3,500 invitations have been sent out. Ten committees, each led by an official, have been formed to oversee areas such as the invitation and accommodation of international delegates, protocol, security, and the management of exhibitions.

The Chief Minister directed the cabinet sub-committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and comprising Ministers N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, D. Sridhar Babu, and Gaddam Vivek as members to regularly review the progress of the arrangements. A special 'Telangana Climate Conclave' will be held on December 8 to address climate change and drought conditions arising from the impact of El Niño. Approximately 200 individuals, including scientists, farmers, and experts from various fields, will participate in the conclave. The discussions will focus on five key areas-- drought-resilient agriculture, livestock management, drinking water security, protection against extreme heat, conservation of forests and biodiversity, and the transformation of waste into wealth.

CM Revanth Reddy emphasised the need for a dedicated discussion on climate change, urging that the challenges already posed by such shifts be identified and addressed through both immediate actions and long-term solutions. The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that the conclave plays a decisive role in formulating a specific action plan to tackle drought and climate-related challenges within the state. The Deputy Chief Minister, cabinet ministers, Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju, Advisor to the Chief Minister K. Ramakrishna Rao, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Seshadri, Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, members of the Global Summit organising committees, and senior officials from various government departments participated in the meeting. (ANI)